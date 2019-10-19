Couple found dead in Surat, suicide note found: Police

A couple was found hanging in their home in Surat on Friday morning. A suicide note purportedly written by the deceased was recovered from the spot, police said.

The couple has been identified as Bharat Patel (47) and his wife Pallavi (45), residents of Althan area. According to the purported suicide note, the couple has been upset since their 22-year-old son, Prem, died of blood cancer on July 18, 2019, police said.

According to Bharat’s brother Dinesh, the former had put his son’s photo on the family Whats-App group saying that they were missing their son a lot. On seeing the message, Dinesh, who resides in the neighbourhood, tried calling both his brother and his wife, but nobody picked up the call. He then went to check on them and found the door locked from inside. Dinesh used spare keys to open the flat and found them hanging.

Dinesh immediately informed other relatives and neighbours and the police control room. Khatodara police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. Police said that Bharat had a small jewellery shop in Bhatar area.