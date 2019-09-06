Couple arrested for abandoning baby girl in Vadodara hospital

A COUPLE from Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district was arrested by the Vadodara police on Thursday, for abandoning a day-old baby girl at the SSG hospital earlier this year. On April 10, SSG staff members found the newborn in the baby-care room of the hospital and were unable to trace her parents. She passed away the same day.

The staff then informed the police, who started investigating the matter. The accused, identified as Pravina Mawi (20) and Sunil Mawi (23), had abandoned the baby because she was not born healthy, police said.

The police scanned the CCTV footage and found a couple entering the hospital on the midnight of April 8 and leaving on April 9. Their faces, however, were not visible in the footage. “We had also started scanning mobile records at the hospital and found the two numbers that matched the stay as the couple in the CCTV footage. Through Call Detail Record (CDR), we found their addresses and reached Ranpur village in Jhabua. We were told that they work as construction labourers in Rajkot. A team was then dispatched to Rajkot from where they were arrested,” said Investigating Officer J D Mir.

“The couple has confessed that they were scared that the girl was not healthy and they might not be able to take care of her,” Mir added.

Both the accused were booked under IPC sections 317 (Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) and 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead).