Country’s biggest canal-top solar power plant ready for operations

The construction work on the 3.5 kilometre-long, country’s biggest 10-MW canal-top solar power plant in Vadodara has been finished and the facility will begin producing power after Diwali that will be used by the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) to run motor pumps in Saurashtra region. While Vadodara may not directly benefit from the project, the SSNNL is projecting it as a showpiece project to promote green energy among the masses.

A total 483 solar tablets of 6.5 X 2.3 metres have been laid along the canal top stretching from Sama to Chhani. “This is the biggest canal-top solar power plant in the country. While Barodians may not directly take benefit of power generated from the plant, they will surely get to see the dazzling construction that stretches over 3.5 kilometres between Sama and Chhani as a project that promises clean and green energy,” chief engineer, SSNNL, U C Jain said.

The SSNNL is planning to construct a garden near the site where locals can visit and relax and witness the marvels of power generation. The solar panel will generate electricity that will be primarily channeled through power grids to run five pumping generators situated along Saurashtra branch canals to draw water and supply them for irrigation purpose. Work on the project started in March this year.

Jain said that the construction company, Hyderabad-based Mega Engineering & Infrastructure Limited, will supply 16.2 million unit power annually as per the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractual agreement with the SSNNL. “The canal space saves around 20 acre land that might have been covered in laying down solar panels for a project of this size.

The project also aims to maximise power generation by maintaining ideal temperature through water running in the canal (which is 25 degree Celsius) as also saving canal water from evaporating,” Jain said. Yet another project of this kind, a 1-MW pilot project over 750 metre long canal length at Kadi, was inaugurated by then CM Narendra Modi on April 24, 2012. It has a generation capacity of 1.6 MW electricity.

