Counterfeit currency note racket busted in Bhuj, 5 held: Police

Five persons were arrested in Bhuj town of Kutch for allegedly committing fraud against people using counterfeit currency notes and fake gold biscuits on Thursday.

According to police, 1700 counterfeit currency notes of various denominations and 115 fake gold biscuits along with multiple paper material, vehicles and weapons were seized in the operation.

The five accused were identified as Dilawar Kakkal, Haji Kakkal, Akbar Sumra, Javed Baloch and Ameena Kakkal, all residents of Bhuj town.

According to police, a team of Kutch Bhuj Local Crime had raided a house near Ekta Furniture showroom at railway crossing in Gandhinagari of Bhuj.

“The accused were mixing counterfeit currency notes and children’s bank notes along with real currency notes to cheat people. They were also selling brass biscuits painted as golden as gold biscuits. A raid was conducted and we have recovered 1,700 counterfeit notes of different denominations such as Rs 100, 200 and 2,000 along with 115 fake biscuits, and weapons such as knives and swords from the house,” said a senior police official in LCB, Kutch Bhuj.

“There were seven accused in the house among whom two managed to escape during the raid by assaulting police officials. We have also lodged sections of assaulting police personnel on duty in an FIR lodged against them,” the official said.

All seven accused have been booked under IPC 489A and 489C for possession of counterfeit currency, 406 for criminal breach of trust and 420 for fraud.