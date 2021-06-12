Counterfeit currency case: Accused allowed to stay back in UK for 1 more year

Zakir Mohammed Yakub Patel from Bharuch, who is residing in South London, was arrested by Surat police along with two others in 2016, for allegedly possessing 600 counterfeit currencies of Rs 1,000 denomination. (Representative Image)

The Surat district court on June 9 allowed a United Kingdom resident, who is accused in a counterfeit currency case, to continue his stay in UK for 12 months, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Zakir Mohammed Yakub Patel from Bharuch, who is residing in South London, was arrested by Surat police along with two others in 2016, for allegedly possessing 600 counterfeit currencies of Rs 1,000 denomination.

The Additional Session Judge M A Tailor, in the judgment dated June 9, mentioned, “In the present Covid-19 pandemic situation, the applicant (Zakir Patel) cannot visit India… The say of the applicant is well corroborated by the documentary evidence produced on record. Except the contention of causing delay in trial, nothing adverse has come on record against the applicant from the prosecution.”

The additional sessions court of Surat had earlier allowed Zakir to visit UK. He works as a teacher in coaching classes. In December, a Surat court allowed Zakir to continue his stay in UK amid the pandemic.

Defense lawyer Rafik Lokhandwala, who was appearing for Zakir, had submitted an application with the additional sessions court of Surat on June 2, seeking extension of the time period allowed for Zakir to stay in UK.

Lokhandwala in his arguments mentioned, “UK (United Kingdom) had listed India in the category of ‘Red list countries’ and citizens had been advised not to travel to India. The restrictions laid by the UK government on travelling has not been lifted or relaxed totally… If the applicant travels to India, there would be risk to his life.”