Counter FIRs against advocate, MGVCL employee for extortion bid, criminal intimidation: Police

An advocate and a deputy engineer with Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) have been booked in separate cases for allegedly trying to extort money and intimidating each other following an accident in Anand.

According to the police, a staff at Mamlatdar office in Aanklav, Bindu Pandya’s scooter was hit by an i20 car, allegedly driven by Ramesh Thakor, a deputy engineer with MGVCl, on March 31 near Umeta cross roads in Aanklav. Pandya suffered multiple fractures in her limbs in the accident. Advocate Hitesh Mehta, her brother, on April 2 submitted a complaint following which an FIR was lodged against Thakor for rash driving and negligence on April 3 at Aanklav police station.

On April 4, Mehta submitted another complaint against Thakor for criminal intimidation and intentional insult. Mehta claimed Thakor had threatened to kill him and his sister if they pursued the accident case.

Thakor also submitted a police complaint on April 2, stating when he “reached Aanklav PS, advocate Hitesh Mehta and his brother took me outside and demanded Rs 1 lakh to quash the accident complaint against me”.