Councillors oppose delimitation plan at SMC meet

The administrative wing of the municipal corporation sent the proposal to the standing committee for its approval. (SMC logo) The administrative wing of the municipal corporation sent the proposal to the standing committee for its approval. (SMC logo)

A standing committee meeting of the Surat Municipal Corporation to discuss merger of 22 gram panchayats and two municipalities with the civic body, as part of the city’s delimitation plan, was inconclusive after councillors of the BJP-run municipalities disagreed with the plan.

The Urban Development Department of the state government had recently written letter to all eight municipal corporations in the state to suggest areas that can be merged with the existing municipal corporation limits. Acting on it, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) proposed to add 22 gram panchayats and two municipalities to its jurisdiction.

The administrative wing of the municipal corporation sent the proposal to the standing committee for its approval.

The 22 villages and two municipalities are Valak, Bhata, Kholwad, Nawagam, Laskana, Pasodara, Khadsad, Karadwa, Saniya-Kande, Sachin (Municipality), Talangpur, Pali, Kansad (Municipality), Kandi, Bhatpore, Bhatha, Ichhapore, Bhesan, Okha, Vanlaka, Vihel, Vasvani, Bharthana-Kosad and Abrahma.

Standing committee chairman Anil Goplani said, “Two municipalities were not aboard the idea of merger. We will carry out meetings with the ruling party leaders of the municipalities to convince them. Today’s meeting was inconclusive, however, we will take up it in our next committee meeting.”

He further added, “The aim is to make Surat a metro city which will help us get more grants from the Central Government. This in turn will help in development of the city.”

Surat district BJP general secretary Sandeep Desai said, “We had called a meeting of our party leaders on Wednesday to discuss the issue of merger. We got both positive and negative responses.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App