Corruption not to be tolerated, Surat city BJP chief warns councillors

Rattled by the arrests of three BJP councillors over bribery charges, the party’s Surat city president Nitin Bhajiyawala on Friday called a meeting of the elected councillors and warned them against engaging in such corrupt activities.

Bhajiyawala said that such “corrupt practices” would not be entertained by the party at all. “We will not tolerate such incidents of corrupt practices and we have warned them earlier also and warned them again,” he told The Indian Express.

BJP councillor Jayenti Bhanderi from ward number 8 was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from a doctor. In August 2018, councillor from ward number 11 Nancy Sumra was arrested for her alleged involvement in a bribery case. Her father Mohanbhai Sumra and brother Prince Sumra were also arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. In February 2018, Meena Rathod, councillor from ward number 25, was arrested after her husband Dinesh Rathod was caught red-handed by the ACB for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a builder.

“We have earlier warned these three councillors as the complainants in these cases had approached us. We had told these councillors that the party will not support them. We have already suspended two councillors Meena Rathod and Jayenti Bhanderi and in the case of Nancy Sumra, we have found that the amount was taken by her father and he had used her phone to demand the bribe,” said Bhajiyawala.

The Surat Municipal Corporation has 38 wards with 116 councillors out of which BJP has 80 councillors and Congress has 36 councillors. Out of all the elected councillors, 50 per cent are women. Meanwhile, taking advantage of the situation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gujarat, pasted posters in different areas in Surat, naming the three accused BJP councillors with a message — Bhajap ma chowkidar aj nahi pan corporator pan chor chhe (In BJP, not only the security guard, the councillors are also thieves).

Gujarat AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani said, “We have pasted the posters of BJP in Singhanpore area in Surat.” The posters surfaced in areas, including Katargam, Singhanpore, Dabholi, Varachha, sources said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Bhanderi was produced before Surat district court by ACB officials and was sent to judicial custody at Surat district Central jail in Lajpore. Sources said that Bhanderi had allegedly used his municipal fund for installing benches in his ward with his name inscribed on it.

A source said that someone had put white colour on the word ‘municipal’ and wrote ‘lanchiya (corrupt) municipal councillor’.