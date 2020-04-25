Life returning to normal in Gujarat: Govt

About 98 offices of sub-registrar where registration of documents takes place will be opened. (Representtaional Photo?Javed Raja ) About 98 offices of sub-registrar where registration of documents takes place will be opened. (Representtaional Photo?Javed Raja )

Pointing to the number of industries that have begun operations and the sale of milk across the state, the state government on Friday claimed that the situation in Gujarat was fast returning to normal.

“Today, 49.28 lakh litres of milk was sold across Gujarat. The sale of milk is increasing. The average of sales during lockdown was around 45 lakh litres. This is an indicator that life is returning to normal,” Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Before the lockdown, the daily average sale of milk was

between 50-55 lakh litres in Gujarat.

“Since April 20, about 40,000 industrial units with 5 lakh workers have started operations. The starting of industries in rural areas is an important step towards normalcy in the state,” he added.

The official said the farmers were bringing their agricultural produce to the 127 APMCs and since April 15, when the marketing yards reopened, over 4.4 lakh quintals of various foodgrains including wheat have been bought.

In the municipal corporation areas that have the maximum hotspots and containment zones, over 573 government works related to involving 20,000 workers have started in the urban areas.

Sub-registrar offices to open

About 98 offices of sub-registrar where registration of documents takes place will be opened. The offices outside city limits will be opened and those wanting to visit the office will have to take online appointments and pay an online registration fee.

