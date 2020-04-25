Teachers refuse to join survey citing safety, govt issues show cause notice

Over 1,000 school teachers in Ahmedabad city have been roped in for the door-to-door survey to verify details of over 1.67 lakh “unverified” ration card holders. (Representational Photo) Over 1,000 school teachers in Ahmedabad city have been roped in for the door-to-door survey to verify details of over 1.67 lakh “unverified” ration card holders. (Representational Photo)

The state government on Friday issued show cause notices to over 150 teachers, who have refused to join the door-to-door survey – conducted to verify the beneficiaries of its scheme to provide Rs 1,000 to their bank accounts – after three teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department has also issued a directive to district education officer rural and city and administrative officer (AO) of AMC school board stating “asking them initiate necessary disciplinary action against teachers who have not started the work or are protesting against it” and told them to ensure that the work is completed by April 25 evening.

On Friday, several teachers in Ahmedabad protested against carrying out the survey amid the COVID-19 pandemic citing safety concerns. The move came after three teachers of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) School Board tested positive, with one of them on ventilator support.

“Already three teachers have infected themselves during one such survey. One of them is on ventilator support. Thus, we demand PPE kits, no deployment outside respective zones of teachers and one policeman to accompany teachers as people do not allow us inside societies,” said Khodubhai Padhiyar, president of Ahmedabad District Primary Teachers Association.

The association representatives met the district education authorities and submitted these demands on Friday.

Over 1,000 school teachers in Ahmedabad city have been roped in for the door-to-door survey to verify details of over 1.67 lakh “unverified” ration card holders.

The government had announced a direct bank transfer (DBT) of Rs 1,000 amid the lockdown under its “Mukhyamantri Garib Kalyan Package” to over 68 lakh card holders, out of which, the goverrment found that, 26 lakh ration cards were “unverified”. A workforce of 17,000 employees, mostly teachers, were roped in to verify their details.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd