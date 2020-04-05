Gujarat: State to get 1,000 indigenously made ventilators free of cost

Minister Nitin Patel, who also hold the health portfolio, took a round of the hospital on Saturday. (Representational Photo) Minister Nitin Patel, who also hold the health portfolio, took a round of the hospital on Saturday. (Representational Photo)

A Rajkot-based private company has prepared indigenously made ventilators, gifting the first 1,000 such ventilators – Dhaman 1 – free of cost to the Gujarat government, according to a government press release on Saturday. The ventilator was tested on one patient on Saturday too, showing successful results.

Claiming that the ventilators were made in a span of 10 days by Jyoti CNC, these machines have been set up at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where the 1,200-bed facility is undergoing preparations for being one of the four infection control centres in the state. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief

According to the press release, Jyoti CNC worked with 150 different engineering teams while procuring parts of the machine from as many as 26 companies. Advanced version — Dhaman 2 and Dhaman3 — are in the works as well. The manufacturing cost of Dhaman-1 is less than Rs 1 lakh per piece. The company is otherwise primarily engaged in the manufacturing of machine tools.

Meanwhile, 9,000 doctors, medical officers, AYUSH doctors, physiotherapists and others are being identified across the state to be trained in ventilatory care, said health principal secretary Jayanti Ravi.

