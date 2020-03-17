Coronavirus: Platform ticket rate at 12 railway stations in Gujarat hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 50

The Ahmedabad division of Western Railways took this decision on Monday evening by a circular issued by them stating that the decision has been taken “to combat the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19)”. (Express photo: Javed Raja) The Ahmedabad division of Western Railways took this decision on Monday evening by a circular issued by them stating that the decision has been taken “to combat the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19)”. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

The platform ticket for 12 railway stations in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50, in order to avoid extra rush of people on the railway premises. The move has been taken as a preventive measure against coronavirus by the Western Railways.

The Ahmedabad division of Western Railways took this decision on Monday evening by a circular issued by them stating that the decision has been taken “to combat the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19)”.

As per the authorities, the platform ticket has been increased for railway stations of Ahmedabad (ADI), Gandhidham (GIM), Palanpur (PNU) and Bhuj, Mahesana (MSH), Viramgam (VG) Maninagar (MAN) Samakhyali (SIOB), Patan (PTN), Unjha (UJA), Sidhpur (SID), Sabarmati (SBT) and Sabarmati (SBIB).

“Looking at the threat of coronavirus, platform tickets of all major stations of the Ahmedabad division of Western Railways has been increased to Rs 50 which will be implement from Wednesday. It has been done to avoid extra load of people on the railway premises,” said a spokesperson for WR, Ahmedabad division.

The platform ticket issued by the Indian Railways is used by people who accompany passengers to the platform in order to see them off. Recently, due to the rising threat of the coronavirus, the Indian government has issued an advisory discouraging mass public gatherings.

Earlier, the Western Railways, as per an order issued by Indian Railways, had removed all blankets and curtains from the AC coaches of their trains, as a measure against coronavirus.

