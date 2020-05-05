Coronavirus outbreak: Bapunagar likely to be 11th red zone in Ahmedabad city

As per data on Monday, Jamalpur continues to have the highest number of 702 coronavirus cases followed by Khadia 361 cases, Dariyapur 156, Shahpur 154 and Asarwa 149, all in the central zone. (Representational) As per data on Monday, Jamalpur continues to have the highest number of 702 coronavirus cases followed by Khadia 361 cases, Dariyapur 156, Shahpur 154 and Asarwa 149, all in the central zone. (Representational)

Bapunagar ward in the north zone with 77 coronavirus positive cases is likely to be announced the 11th red zone area in Ahmedabad city.

Bapunagar ward located adjoining Gomtipur and Saraspur-Rakhiyal, which are already declared as containment zones, has the highest number of cases after the 10 wards. AMC generally marks a ward red after it reports more than 100 cases.

Maninagar ward in the south zone was declared the 10th containment zone on Sunday. While other nine wards – Khadia, Asarwa, Dariyapur, Jamalpur, Shahpur, Saraspur-Rakhiyal, Gomtipur, Danilimda and Behrampur – were declared red zones on April 28 and later.

As per data on Monday, Jamalpur continues to have the highest number of 702 coronavirus cases followed by Khadia 361 cases, Dariyapur 156, Shahpur 154 and Asarwa 149, all in the central zone.

Similarly, in the south zone, Behrampura has the highest cases – 365 – while Danilimda has reported 261 cases and Maninagar 140 cases. Saraspur-Rakhiyal in the north zone and Gomtipur in the east zone reported 131 and 124 cases, respectively.

These 10 wards constitute 2,543 COVID-19 cases out of total 3,771 cases in Ahmedabad as on Monday, making up 67.43 per cent of the total cases reported from the city.

While the number of cases in Jamalpur is the highest of these 10 wards, it has also reported the highest number of deaths so far. As many as 74 deaths were reported in Jamalpur ward alone. This constitutes around 36 per cent of the total deaths (out of 204 total deaths) reported in the city as on Sunday.

To contain spread of virus to other areas, on Monday, AMC started issuing screening cards to vegetable vendors. These cards issued for seven days will be a permit for vegetable and fruit vendors to trade in the designated areas.

“Within seven days, the card holder has to come again and get it re-issued after screening. Without these cards, no vendor will be allowed to operate in the city,” said municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra.

On Monday, as many as 1,437 vendors were thermal screened out of which 1,409 were issued screening cards and the 28 ‘unfit’ vendors were asked to stay home.

The screening cards known as ‘Health Screening Card’ carries details like vending ID number, mobile number of the vendor, location of vending, health screening date and the validity date. AMC aims to screen all vegetable vendors within two-three days. Various sub-zonal offices are to thermal-screen the vendors and issue these cards between 10 am and 5 pm.

From April 21 to May 4, a total of 11,651 superspreaders have been screened in the city. Among these, samples of 2,714 have been collected where 222 are confirmed positive cases of coronavirus.

Other wards with highest deaths are Khadia (16) and Dariyapur (15) followed by Danilimda and Behrampura that have reported 13 and 11 deaths, respectively.

