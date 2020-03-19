Coronavirus: Non-life saving surgeries postponed at kidney institute in Ahmedabad until further orders

The guidelines implemented from Thursday also directed surface cleaning of in-patient wards with one per cent sodium hypochlorite and use of 70 per cent alcohol-based solutions as cleaning agents for metal surfaces. (Representational) The guidelines implemented from Thursday also directed surface cleaning of in-patient wards with one per cent sodium hypochlorite and use of 70 per cent alcohol-based solutions as cleaning agents for metal surfaces. (Representational)

The Institute for Kidney Diseases & Research Centre (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad has decided to postpone elective and non-life saving surgeries to prevent any possible COVID-19 infection until further orders. The decision came after the institute’s plan to implement the ‘Common Consensus Guidelines for Infection Prevention and Control’.

In a statement released by the IKDRC management on Thursday, the institute said it will screen all its patients and medical staff. “To safeguard OPD patients visiting its premises, IKDRC will screen every patient and persons accompanying them before allowing limited entry. Symptomatic patients showing signs of fever, cough, sore throat and breathlessness will be referred to Civil Hospital,” it stated.

The institute that largely deals with liver and kidney transplants also decided to postpone all elective and non-life saving surgeries in cases with signs of severe upper respiratory ailments for the next 28 days. “The institute has also informed all OPD patients to avoid travel, unless for emergency, and issued instructions to help relatives to collect medicines on behalf of patients,” the statement added.

“We have invoked this protocol to nullify possible infection at first stage itself. The preventive guidelines will remain in force till further orders,” said Dr Vineet Mishra, Director, IKRDC-ITS.

Living donor transplants will be done in consultation with the patient, donor and medical/surgical team strictly on case-to-case basis after ensuring zero possibility of COVID-19 infection. Also, in the case of cadaveric transplants, COVID-19 testing would be conducted before organ harvesting and exception in certain cases would be allowed after thorough examination.

IKDRC has also segregated its medical and paramedical staff attending to symptomatic patients recommended for dialysis in the isolation area. The second floor of the IKDRC premises has been converted into a six-bed isolation ICU for symptomatic patients who compulsorily need dialysis. Routine appointments given for blood and radiological investigations also stand cancelled due to implementation of preventive guidelines, the statement said.

The guidelines implemented from Thursday also directed surface cleaning of in-patient wards with one per cent sodium hypochlorite and use of 70 per cent alcohol-based solutions as cleaning agents for metal surfaces. The management has also decided to withdraw blankets used by patients from all its wards for autoclaving before putting them for next use.

