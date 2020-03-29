For COVID-19 victim, it’s a clinical funeral

Rituals that dictate body be rinsed at home and taken to mosque for prayers were avoided to prevent contact with body fluids, the main driver of transmission of COVID-19. (Representational Photo) Rituals that dictate body be rinsed at home and taken to mosque for prayers were avoided to prevent contact with body fluids, the main driver of transmission of COVID-19. (Representational Photo)

An earth-mover moved in breaking the calm at Ganj Shahid kabrastan on Saturday, the second time in less than five days. Within minutes, it dug up a nine-foot-deep pit, instead of the usual six feet. That would be the grave of the 46-year-old woman who succumbed to COVID19 earlier in the day.

The burial followed the “Covid-19 dead body management guidelines”, which prescribes steps to be followed from death bed to burial or cremation.

Known to have been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis for more than a year, along with diabetes and hypertension, she died in hospital and was buried by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, whose staff, wearing surgical masks and gloves, performed the final rites and read out the prayers.

Rituals that dictate body be rinsed at home and taken to mosque for prayers were avoided to prevent contact with body fluids, the main driver of transmission of COVID-19.

After the body, covered in protective sheet was lowered into the grave, an AMC volunteer in slippers, wearing protection suit, emptied out nearly a backpack of disinfectant.

As he stepped back, the earthmover dumped the mud back into the pit.

The blue translucent overalls that only two of the five burying the body were wearing will be treated as biomedical waste, said deputy municipal commissioner Om Prakash Machra. “It will be disinfected with sodium hypochlorite solution and then disposed off as biomedical waste,” Machra says.

Zafar Ajmeri, one of the trustees of the graveyard, said relatives often come on Thursday to put a shroud, sprinkle flowers in remembrance of the dead. But for the 46-year-old’s husband, son, daughter-in-law, a toddler grandson, daughter and a bachelor brother-in-law — all of whom stayed under one roof — it will be at least two more Thursdays before they can visit the burial ground.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased woman said, “Not a single one of us could be there at the funeral. Since the news of the death, we have received tens of calls from AMC officials asking for travel details, contact details, but not once did they ask if we have eaten. We have not had a drop of water. And now we have to deal with the stigma. We have been given a death summary report, but not the report declaring my mother-in-law as COVID 19 positive.”

