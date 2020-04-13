Help the needy: Ahmed Patel to Cong workers

Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Ahmed Patel (File photo) Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Ahmed Patel (File photo)

Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Ahmed Patel on Sunday lauded the efforts of police and fire department personnel, health officials and staff, sanitation workers and others involved in the fight against the spread of coronavirus and made an appeal to party workers to help the families of farmers and daily wage labourers in this hour of crisis.

According to Manish Doshi, spokesperson for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), Patel lauded the efforts of several volunteers involved in the relief work during the pandemic crisis as part of Gujarat’s culture of helping each other and reminded the state government of its duty to assist the poor farmers, daily wagers and small industries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd