80 held, 790 vehicles detained in Ahmedabad

A day after Ahmedabad Police prohibited the movement of people on roads in their private vehicles amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown, a total of 80 persons were arrested for violating the lockdown guidelines and 790 vehicles were seized in the city on Sunday. According to the police, a total of 97 cases of violation under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order given by public servant) were registered.

On Saturday, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia passed an order under CRPC section 144 prohibiting the movement of people, except those exempted, on the roads from April 5 to April 14 night. People going out to shop for food, medicines and essentials and those associated with essential services have been exempted from the order. From Sunday morning, police personnel deployed on state roads and highways started to intercept private vehicles and ask for identification.

“To ensure zero movement of private vehicles without purpose on the roads, we took strict action against the violators of lockdown and seized 790 two-wheelers and four-wheelers. We arrested 71 persons from seven police stations of the city for breaking the lockdown guidelines, while 9 others were held for similar offences from Chandkheda and Naroda areas using drone footage. All have been booked for disobedience,” said a senior Ahmedabad Police official.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,420 persons were detained and 8,718 vehicles were seized across Gujarat on Sunday.“A total of 1,398 cases were registered for lockdown violation, while 81 were registered under the Disaster Management Act. We have detained 3,420 people across the state in a single day,” said Shivanand Jha, Gujarat Director General of Police.

In Morbi, police came up with a sly technique to clamp down on violators. Police Sub-Inspector LB Bagda wore civilian clothes and rode a bicycle to identify those outside their houses.

