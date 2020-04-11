No proposal from Gujarat to extend lockdown by two weeks, says govt

The CM instructed for complete scanning and surveillance of people in COVID-19 hotpots in mega cities of Gujarat. (Representational Photo) The CM instructed for complete scanning and surveillance of people in COVID-19 hotpots in mega cities of Gujarat. (Representational Photo)

The Gujarat government has made no proposal to extend the lockdown by two weeks, said Ashwini Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, when asked about the interaction of all chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. “Gujarat will take a call on the lockdown in consultation and in coordination with the Government of India,” he told The Indian Express.

While briefing mediapersons in Gandhinagar earlier in the day, Kumar said, “The CM shared information about the status of the COVID-19 infection and also spoke about the cluster containment strategy during the interaction. No final decision has been made regarding the extension of the lockdown”.

In a video conference with mayors, municipal commissioners and chairmen of the state standing committee, Rupani asked municipalities to set up centralised food distribution systems for labourers, the helpless and the aged living alone, as per a release from the state government. Voluntary agencies and NGOs have been taking care of the same so far, it added..

The CM instructed for complete scanning and surveillance of people in COVID-19 hotpots in mega cities of Gujarat. He advised for home deliveries of essential items in such areas in order to prevent the crowding of people. Rupani also asked officers and members to encourage people to download the ‘Aarogya Setu’ application developed by the Centre.

It was further instructed for mobile clinics to visit all possible areas in their cities and provide necessary medical treatment to those who need it. The CM asked concerned officials officers to take stringent actions against those who attack health workers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd