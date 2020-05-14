Gujarat Congress launches Covid helpline portal

Amit Chavda, Gujarat Congress president. Amit Chavda, Gujarat Congress president.

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Thursday launched a web application, ‘E Jan Mitra’, to connect with the people who require any help or have food requirements amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 24*7 Covid-19 helpline also has a chatbot option.

Inaugurating the web application, GPCC president Amit Chavda said that through this application, the state Congress intends to create a centralized database of problems faced by the citizens when it comes to food requirements, medical assistance, farming and even small businesses through the help of auto chat option of the portal.

“Through this web application, any citizen can share their concern with the auto chatbot and the Congress party and our workers will try to solve the problem, be it medical assistance or any other health related problem, difficulty in obtaining food or ration, problems faced by farmers or small scale businesses,” said Chavda.

The web link for the COVID helpline portal is https://incgujarat.com/janmitra/.

Explaining the process, Chavda said, “With this link, any person can register their name and share their problem with us. The portal is available in Hindi as well as Gujarati language and the auto chatbot will collect all the information and send it to a centralised district level control centre of the party. Through the central control centre, we can send the information to our party’s volunteers in each district and they can coordinate with the state machinery to solve the issue. Likewise, the state and central governments will also be notified by the Congress regarding any major issue,” added Chavda.

He further said that the portal has been made to primarily solve the issue of migrant workers, marginalised people and farmers facing problems during the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd