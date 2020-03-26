Ahmedabad: Ban on heavy vehicles lifted, no restrictions for delivery agents of e-commerce portals

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urged the citizens to not to crowd markets for buying essentials and rather “order on telephone to get home deliveries”. (File) Meanwhile, the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urged the citizens to not to crowd markets for buying essentials and rather “order on telephone to get home deliveries”. (File)

The Gujarat Police on Thursday lifted the ban on heavy vehicles in Ahmedabad to facilitate the movement of essential food commodities for retailers amidst the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Movement of delivery executives of various e-commerce portals has also been allowed in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat, following complaints of food shortage.

In a notification issued by Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia on Thursday, the ban on heavy and medium, goods as well as passenger vehicles was lifted in the city.

“There has been a ban on the movement of heavy and medium vehicles in Ahmedabad city. However, a lockdown has been announced in the country against the spread of coronavirus and to ensure the facilitation of essential food commodities, the ban on heavy and medium goods as well as passenger vehicles will be lifted from March 26 midnight,” said a statement from the office of Bhatia.

Despite the lockdown, the Ahmedabad Police also allowed the movement of delivery executives of various e-commerce portals.

In the past two days, various residents had approached the state government with complaints that they have been unable to place orders on e-commerce websites.

“We have allowed movement of essential goods and services including delivery boys of various e-commerce portals like Amazon, BigBasket, Zomato and Swiggy to operate in the city and facilitate delivery of essential goods and services to the citizens,” said a statement from Ahmedabad police.

In Surat as well, a decision was taken to allow the movement of delivery executives in the city.

The decision was taken by Surat Police Commissioner R B Brahmabhatt which was intimated to all the police stations in the city.

Surat Deputy Commissioner, Special Branch, Chintan Tariya said, “During the lock down period, those people who had ordered for home delivery services for foods, and other online purchases through e commerce companies, can easily get it at their doorstep. The delivery boys have to put on their dress code while carrying out delivery.”

In Vadodara, the district collector met the online supermarkets and e-commerce players and assured them of smooth functioning to enable door to door services to residents during lockdown. The retailers and e commerce giants were also asked to accept orders on phone and facilitate delivery.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urged the citizens to not to crowd markets for buying essentials and rather “order on telephone to get home deliveries”.

The Chief Minister appealed to the citizens to not crowd marketplaces and assured them that day-to-day essential commodities will be easily available at the nearby retailers.

