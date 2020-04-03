Coronavirus in Gujarat: 52-year-old man becomes seventh casualty, three discharged

A 52-year-old man in Vadodara succumbed earlier in the day. The man and his wife had toured Sri Lanka. Their daughter, son and daughter-in-law are also infected. A 52-year-old man in Vadodara succumbed earlier in the day. The man and his wife had toured Sri Lanka. Their daughter, son and daughter-in-law are also infected.

With one more person testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 88 on Thursday, while the death toll rose to seven with one person dying in Vadodara.

However, only 73 test samples were taken throughout the day with results for 24 pending. The state has been testing on an average at least 100 samples a day since March 24.

Three discharged

Three others were also discharged across the state on Thursday — one from Rajkot and two others from Surat — taking the number of cumulative recoveries in the state to 10.

Nadim Sevingya (32), the first confirmed case in the state, was discharged from Rajkot civil hospital and returned home in Jungleshwar area of the city on Thursday. His 15 family members who were kept at a government quarantine facility also returned home after their observation period ended. The family had travelled to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and returned to Rajkot on March 8. Nadim was admitted to civil hospital on March 17 and laboratory tests confirmed on March 19.

“He tested negative for coronavirus for two consecutive days on March 31 and April 1 and therefore he was discharged today. While the 14-day incubation period of the virus is over, the patient has been advised 14-day home quarantine as international literature suggests that follow-up should be there for 28-day window period,” Dr Mitesh Bhanderi, chief district health officer (CDHO) of Rajkot said.

In Surat, 23-year-old Faisal, a resident of Karimabad society on God Dod Road, was admitted to the new civil hospital on March 19, and tested positive on March 21. With a travel history to UAE and Sri Lanka, he was discharged two weeks later on Thursday.

Kumarpal Shah (45), a resident of Kailashnagar in Surat, who was admitted in the NCH on March 21 and tested positive on March 24 too was discharged on Thursday evening. He had no travel history and had come in contact with a positive patient.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “Till now one died due to coronavirus in Surat and three patients have been discharged following full recovery, of the 10 who tested positive. The remaining ones are in stable condition. A total of 150 suspected patients turned up in Surat city out of which 134 tested negative.”

New patient in Bhavnagar

A week after a 70-year-old man died in Bhavnagar, who was later confirmed to have contracted novel coronavirus infection, one of his family members tested positive for the viral infection on Thursday. With this, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bhavnagar district has gone up to seven.

“Today, a kin of the 70-year-old man has tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is a 27-year-old male and used to live with the 70-year-old man. We had shifted him to an institutional quarantine facility after the 70-year-old man tested positive. While in quarantine, we took samples of the 27-year-old and they returned positive for the infection today,” Dr R K Sinha, medical officer of health of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, told The Indian Express.

The 70-year-old man had travelled to Delhi on March 10 to attend a religious gathering. He had dialled the fever helpline number in the third week of March and the health department had asked him to quarantine himself in his home. However, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar city. He had succumbed to the disease on March 26. Hours later, his samples had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting authorities to shift his family to an institutional quarantine facility.

