In Gujarat, 23 policemen among 322 who tested positive in a day

As many as 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including that of 23 policemen, and 10 deaths were reported from Gujarat on Sunday, a month after the state reported its first positive case on March 19. The state has so far recorded 1,743 cases, 63 deaths and 14 patients on ventilator.

Of the policemen who tested positive, 21 are from Ahmedabad and over 60 other police personnel have been quarantined. Policemen patrolling the walled city areas, which are containment zones and under curfew, were also given personal protective equipment (PPE) suits.

Ahmedabad continues to be the worst-hit with 239 cases and seven deaths being reported on Sunday from the district. The total number of cases from Ahmedabad is 1,107, while the number of casualties is 32.

Principal Secretary Health Jayanti Ravi said that out of 1,743 cases, 1,632 are stable and 12 In Gujarat persons were discharged on Sunday. So far, 105 patients were discharged.

Among the seven deaths from Ahmedabad, six were at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run SVP Hospital, with majority having co-morbidity conditions. These include a 78-year-old man with kidney ailment, 66-year-old woman with hypertension, a 56-year-old man and 43-year-old woman with diabetes, and two men of 54 and 65 years of age with diabetes and hypertension.

“Around 80 per cent of the cases in the state are asymptomatic… 15 per cent has symptoms like mild to moderate fever and a few other symptoms. Other 5 per cent are under critical care… Rapid Antibody Test (RAT) test kits would be used in the hotspot areas… Since we are in the advanced second stage, proactive testing and curfew are already put in place,” said Jayanti Ravi.

Five persons who were discharged from Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital of Bhavnagar include four men (aged 26, 41, 21 and 26 years) and one 55-year-old woman. Among those discharged was an aide of the 70-year-old businessman from Karchaliyapara area of Bhavnagar city who was the first to test positive in the district on March 26. He died hours before his test reports came. His 26-year-old aide tested positive on April 4.

Bharuch on Sunday reported its first death due to COVID-19 when a 60-year-old woman who was admitted at a private hospital in Ankleshwar with diabetes related complications succumbed on Saturday night. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Anand on Sunday reported its second death due to COVID-19. The man, a native of Khambhat, tested positive on April 13 after developing symptoms on April 11. He had diabetes and epilepsy, District Collector RG Gohil said. His wife with a travel history to UP tested positive earlier and is undergoing treatment. The district also reported its 26th case in a 30-year-old woman from Khambat.

Vadodara on Sunday reported 22 new cases, taking the tally to 179, including a 57-year-old man who works at the Provident Fund Office of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation. “We are tracing the close contacts of the patient,” said Dr Mukesh Vaidya, Additional Health Officer, VMC.

Mahisagar district reported its third positive case after a 72-year-old woman tested positive. Her son with a travel history to Dubai was the first patient to test positive in the district. “She suffers from diabetes and hypertension. She has been shifted to Balasinor COVID hospital,” said Mahisagar district Collector RB Barad.

Chhota Udepur reported its seventh case after a 31-year-old man from Vasedi village tested positive. Vasedi will be cluster quarantined as per protocol, DM Sujal Mayatra said.

The tally in Rajkot district went up to 37 as a 70-year-old woman tested positive for the virus even as five persons were discharged in Bhavnagar.

The latest case in Rajkot was reported from a hotspot in Rajkot city, Jungleshwar, from where 26 out of the district’s 36 confirmed cases were reported, Dr Pankaj Rathod, deputy medical officer of heath of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, said.

“Fifteen persons recovered in Bhavnagar, while four died. Another 13 are undergoing treatment,” Dr RK Sinha, MOH of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation said.

