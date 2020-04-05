Gujarat: 110 Tablighi members traced, four FIRs lodged

DGP Shivanand Jha said seven more have been detected in the state who attended the gathering in Delhi. (Representational Photo) DGP Shivanand Jha said seven more have been detected in the state who attended the gathering in Delhi. (Representational Photo)

The Gujarat police lodged four FIRs against those who attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi and came back when the lockdown was in place. The number of Tablighi Jamaat workers who attended the gathering from Gujarat has gone up to 110 of which one has died, on March 26 in Bhavnagar and another 68-year old in Ahmedabad who tested positive on Friday.

DGP Shivanand Jha said seven more have been detected in the state who attended the gathering in Delhi, with all seven at Navsari district, taking the total to 110 in the state who have been identified so far to have been part of the gathering. “Medical process and quarantining of these seven are underway. Those who went to Nizamuddin and came back post-lockdown was in place, are being booked under FIRs. So far we have lodged two such FIRs in Botad, and one each in Bhavnagar and Navsari,” said Jha.

An official in the Bhavnagar district police said that four persons were booked in the district including two women under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 (section 3) and Disaster Management Act 2005 (section 51) . In Botad two FIRs were filed in the town police station, one each against two couples, police sources said.

