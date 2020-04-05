Gujarat: 16 more Tablighis traced, total count at 126

Till now, out of the 126 identified workers, two died. Out of the remaining six positive cases, five are from Ahmedabad and one from Chhota Udepur. (File) Till now, out of the 126 identified workers, two died. Out of the remaining six positive cases, five are from Ahmedabad and one from Chhota Udepur. (File)

Sixteen more Tablighi Jamaat workers who had attended the Markaz gathering at Nizamuddin in New Delhi earlier this March were traced from Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total number of people who attended the congregation to 126 in the state. Of these, eight have tested positive for COVID-19 till now.

According to police, on Sunday, 11 workers were identified in Junagadh, three in Chhota Udepur and two in Ahmedabad by the respective Special Operations Groups (SOG) of Gujarat Police.

Till now, out of the 126 identified workers, two died. Out of the remaining six positive cases, five are from Ahmedabad and one from Chhota Udepur.

“On Sunday, 16 more workers were identified from Ahmedabad, Junagadh and Chhota Udepur. The process of their medical check-up and quarantine is going on. Our investigation to trace more people who had attended the Nizamuddin event is going on,” said Jha.

Since the news regarding Tablighi Jamaat broke out, police in Gujarat have been registering cases against people posting hateful content on social media.

“Police will not tolerate anyone posting rumours or inflammatory content on social media. Yesterday, an offence was registered in Surat against a person for uploading a video with inflammatory content. In the past 24 hours, we have lodged 14 such cases and arrested 46 people across the state. Till now, we have lodged a total of 101 cases against people for posting rumours or hate speech on social media,” said Jha.