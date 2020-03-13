Coronavirus: Events cancelled in Gujarat, travellers who elude screening to face action

Students appearing for their board exams in Ahmedabad sport face masks. (Photo by Javed Raja) Students appearing for their board exams in Ahmedabad sport face masks. (Photo by Javed Raja)

After the World Health Organization (WHO) said the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak could be “characterised as a pandemic” and the Central government advised all states and Union Territories to invoke provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, several events have been cancelled in Gujarat, where no confirmed cases have been reported so far.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has cancelled its annual convocation while the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) has cancelled a three-day exhibition of textile products and Amul Dairy and Amul Chocolate Plant, Anand, has suspended public visits.

“In view of the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the World Health Organization to avoid large gatherings due to COVID-19, we have decided to defer the annual convocation scheduled on March 21, 2020,” a communication from IIMA stated.

“The decision has been taken to preclude any risks to students and their extended families and friends as well as to the faculty and employees of the Institute,” the communication added. The institute is yet to decide on how and when the students will be handed their degrees.

SGCCI’s three-day exhibition of textile products and machineries at Dhaka in Bangladesh from April 2 has been cancelled. SGCCI president Ketan Desai said, “It was for the first time we planned an exhibition in another country. We got good response with bookings also. But we decided to cancel it in view of coronavirus outbreak. We will go ahead with the plan once the situation turns normal.”

Amul, which closed its plant temporarily to visitors from Wednesday until further notice, said in a statement that the quality and supply of milk and allied products from Amul’s 80 state-of-the-art dairy plants located across India will not be affected. Amul regularly opens its dairy and chocolate plants for public tours to create awareness about the high-quality standards in preparing milk and allied products. The visit is free and the plant has a footfall of around 3,000 visitors daily.

Another public gathering scheduled on Saturday to celebrate the birth centenary of jurist Nani Palkhivala was cancelled on Thursday evening. The lecture on ‘Indian Constitution Values and Cultural Values: Are They dichotomous?’ was expected to be delivered by former judge of the Supreme Court who investigated the Bombay riots, Justice BN Srikrishna.

Govt in action

The state government has decided to quarantine all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, from seven affected countries for a minimum period of 14 days. The Health Department warned of action against those bypassing the screening procedures, based on the inputs on travellers from affected countries from tour operators.

The mandatory quarantine period from Friday will be applicable for those who arrived from China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15.

Health Commissioner Jaiprakash Shivahare told The Indian Express, “If someone is found to be bypassing screening, we will take action. Our teams are following up with travel operators in this regard. It is our appeal that travellers self declare if they are coming from the affected countries. They should not put themselves and those in close contact with them at risk.”

Senior medical officer (epidemic) of the health department, Dr Umang Mishra, said, “Until now, travelers from France, Spain and Germany were not being strictly quarantined but were only kept under observation.”

The nodal officer for COVID-19 cases in the state, Mishra added that district collectors and municipal commissioners have been made the nodal officers in their jurisdiction. It is mandatory for travel and tour operators or companies to provide the information regarding foreign travellers. This comes after reports that people were popping paracetamol to suppress fever and avoid quarantine.

In addition to visa restrictions, passengers travelling to India from or after having visited Italy or Republic of Korea, will need to be certified of being tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorised by the health authorities in these countries. This, according to a press release by the health commissionerate in Gujarat, has been in force since March 10.

Out of the 65 samples of suspected cases collected so far in Gujarat, 63 came negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while two results are awaited, said a release by the state health department. The ‘104’ fever helpline is getting over 200 calls seeking information about the deadly virus, it said.

A total of 2,611 travellers have been screened at Ahmedabad and Surat international airports so far, the release added. As many as 1,217 travellers, who were kept under observation upon their return, have completed their 28-day observation period, the health department said.

