Coronavirus: Gujarat-based company granted test license to manufacture diagnostic kits

Presently, there are 52 government-approved testing facilities and delivering the kits to those is the first target. (Representational Image) Presently, there are 52 government-approved testing facilities and delivering the kits to those is the first target. (Representational Image)

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Tuesday granted a Gujarat-based molecular diagnostic company, CoSara Diagnostics Private Limited, the test license to manufacture novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic test kits.

The company, which is a joint venture between a group company of India’s Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited (ASE) and USA’s Co-Diagnostics Inc, was set up last year. It has a manufacturing plant in Ranoli in Vadodara.

CEO and Director of CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd, Mohal Sarabhai explained, “Initially, the government gives a test licence following which we manufacture diagnostic test kits. These kits are then checked by the government, on how it is working and other aspects. If deemed satisfactory, the government grants the manufacturing license. We have already ordered our material. All these are primers and they come from the US. We are looking to manufacture these test kits in a weeks’ time to be sent to the government. Overall, we are looking at a two-week window (for approval from the government and the final manufacturing license).” Mohal is the grandson of late Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space programme.

If the company is is granted a manufacturing license, Sarabhai said, the plant can manufacture up to 20,000 kits per day. Presently, there are 52 government-approved testing facilities and delivering the kits to those is the first target, he added. The Centre is also looking at 60 accredited private labs to conduct COVID-19 tests. “Overall, our selling point will be private as well as government labs.”

According to a press release, this test is designed to use nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab specimens and serum samples to detect the coronavirus, using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine.

While the pricing for the tests were not disclosed, Sarabhai added that “they will be affordable or comparable to the imported tests being used at present.”

