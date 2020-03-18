Gujarat confidential: More Hearings At HC

However, matters categorised under “regular admission”, “adjourned matters” and “final hearing” were also taken up by some judges on Tuesday. However, matters categorised under “regular admission”, “adjourned matters” and “final hearing” were also taken up by some judges on Tuesday.

Even as Gujarat High Court (HC) Chief Justice Vikram Nath, accompanied by other HC judges, was on a round of courtrooms around noon on Tuesday, some courts continued to hear matters not listed as “urgent”. On Monday, the HC had issued a circular directing that only matters listed as “urgent” in the daily cause lists will be taken up, in a bid to reduce large gatherings on court premises as part of containment of the coronavirus. However, matters categorised under “regular admission”, “adjourned matters” and “final hearing” were also taken up by some judges on Tuesday. Much remains to be done with regard to containment still, as the HC’s women washrooms had no soap or handwash and open spittoons were still stationed. Although temperature guns are being used at entry points, a first name and age suffices for the record with no contact details noted, which may be essential in case contact tracing is required.

Political Move?

Former Union Minister Yogendra Makwana, on Tuesday, issued a statement in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions in the time of coronavirus. He stated that the “Centre is doing its best to fight the virus” and that “All of Opposition should unitedly help the government, setting aside their political differences”. Openly expressing his support for BJP and appealing to Opposition “to work and fight in the face of this national crisis and help the government without finding any fault” is being seen as a political move by Makwana. Makwana, a former Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat in 1973-’88, was a Union minister in the cabinets of both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He parted ways with Congress in 2008 and floated his own party, National Bahujan Congress, after he was removed from Congress as the head of the Scheduled Castes department post his demand of a probe into the accusations of cash for tickets.

