Another AMC-run hospital doctor tests positive; state tally at 1,421

(Representational Photo/ Prashant Nadkar)

One more resident doctor from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG hospital tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of the hospital staff who had contracted the virus to 10.

With 319 new cases being reported on Saturday, the total cases in the state shot up to 1,421 — more than 1,000 of these cases were reported in the last seven days.

As many as nine COVID-19 patients died on Saturday taking the total fatality count to 53. Ahmedabad reported 240 new cases in a single day, taking the total to 862. Among the new cases were a four-month old boy from Naroda, a two-year old boy from Jamalpur and a three-year old girl from Saraspur.

On Friday, an assistant professor at the LG hospital, who is the son of Ahmedabad Civil hospital Superintendent GH Rathod, had also tested positive. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra attributed the spike in the number of positive cases among the hospital staff to the fact that two patients who had come to the hospital for orthopedic procedure and abdominal procedure, turned out to be COVID-19 positive when they were tested later.

A 35-year-old woman, too, tested positive from the AMC Bodakdev zonal office, from where the assistant municipal commissioner had tested positive earlier.

Four other women also succumbed in Ahmedabad including a 68-year-old who was at SVP Hospital and had comorbid conditions of hypertension and tuberculosis, a 72-year old and a 65-year old both with comorbid conditions of kidney-related complications, with the latter also suffering from hypertension. Another 50-year old woman died at Civil Hospital who also had brain-related issues. A 53-year old woman from Gandhinagar who had breast cancer and was on chemotherapy also died at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. She also had lung problems.

Surat reported 53 new cases taking the total to 194. Two patients died, including a 36-year old woman with hypertension and another 65-year-old man with diabetes, taking the death toll in the district to 7.

Vadodara reported 12 new cases taking the district total to 157, including a 10-year-old girl, sister of COVID-19 positive patient who had died. Of the new cases, one each were reported from Tandalja, Babar colony, Fatehpura, New Sama Road, Diwalipura and Karvan village from Dabhoi taluka. Two more were reported from the Nagarwada red zone and Nava Dhatri area. A 38-year-old female staffer at GMERS Medical College Gotri too tested positive.

In Rajkot, five more tested positive — all from the hotspot of Jungleshwar area — taking the total tally to 35. Among the three was a 47-year-old male community leader who had been volunteering at the Jungleshwar area since it was declared a cluster.

Bhavnagar also added three more cases from its hotspot Sandhiyavad with two men aged 68 and 22 years and a woman aged 86 years, testing positive, taking the district total to 31. A second case in Sabarkantha was reported in Prantij taluka.

A 70-year-old woman who tested positive from Bhiloda area of Aravalli district on April 16 and was admitted at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, died on Saturday. She reportedly had comorbid conditions of heart-related complications.

In Anand, a 45-year-old man from Umreth taluka, who tested positive on Friday and was admitted at Dr ND Desai Hospital, died on Saturday, with no known comorbidities.

Mahisagar reported the second case as a 73-year-old woman from Balasinor tested positive.

In Panchmahal, a 33-year-old man from Sehra Bhagod tested positive, making him the ninth case in the district. The source of infection is unknown for both the patients.

