Ahmedabad: 7 more cases found, count rises to 95; 2 die

Seven new positive cases were reported in Ahmedabad city on Friday which included a seven-year-old girl — the youngest so far in the state. With this, the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 95 on Friday. Two COVID-19 patients also succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to nine.

While a 67-year-old man, who had tested positive on April 1, died at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, the other deceased was a 78-year-old man from Godhra (Panchmahals) who was under treatment at a private hospital in Vadodara. He had tested positive on Tuesday.

One of the positive cases reported Friday from Kalupur area — a 68-year-old man — has been linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz. He was part of the group of 27 Tablighi Jamaat workers who came to Ahmedabad on March 12 from Delhi.

The 67-year-old man who died Friday also had co-morbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension, said principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi. His close contact — a 65-year-old man — from Bapunagar area of the city tested positive on Friday.

Throughout the day, a total of 135 samples were taken across the state, according to Ravi, of which, results for 63 samples are pending.

Six of the seven patients were found to be infected by local transmission from family members of earlier laboratory-confirmed positive cases. The six were detected during contact tracing while another came to light during the intensive surveillance activities that are being undertaken by the civic body since Monday. Five of the patients are from Kalupur and two from Bapunagar areas.

Four from one family, a seven-year-old girl, a 60-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man and another 30-year-old woman, all residents of Kalupur area tested positive after a 68-year-old man from the same family with a travel history to Indore tested positive on Wednesday.

Delayed case detection

Apart from the government’s “proactive and preemptive steps” that are being taken to contain the outbreak, Ravi also appealed to citizens to report symptoms immediately, while pointing out that suppressing symptoms and detection at a critical stage, makes medical management difficult for the said patient. The statement comes a day after the state government had reported three patients of being on the ventilator and hours later, two of them died.

