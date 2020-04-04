48-yr-old man ‘kills self’ after home quarantine ends

Police said that the victim hanged himself to death in one of the rooms of his house on Friday morning. (Representational Image) Police said that the victim hanged himself to death in one of the rooms of his house on Friday morning. (Representational Image)

A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Palanpur of Banaskantha on Friday when his quarantine period ended. However, police claimed that the victim took the extreme step due to family reasons.

According to police and health officials, the victim, Vinod Chaurasia, a resident of Satyam society in Palanpur city, was placed under home quarantine on March 20, after he had returned from Morbi district. He was tested negative for COVID-19.

Police said that the victim hanged himself to death in one of the rooms of his house on Friday morning.

“The victim was tested negative for COVID-19 during his quarantine period and he had just ended 14 days of his tenure. There is no connection between his suicide and his home quarantine due,” said a senior police official at Palanpur, Banaskantha.

Meanwhile, Dr Deepak Angavadiya, Taluka health officer of Palanpur said that the victim was asymptomatic since day one and was put under home quarantine only as a precautionary measure.

