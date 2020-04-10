3 more Tablighi Jamaat workers traced, one tests positive

Meanwhile, police booked a total of 3,276 offences and detained 6,928 persons for violation of lockdown and seized 3,862 vehicles on Friday. (File/ Photo by Praveen Khanna) Meanwhile, police booked a total of 3,276 offences and detained 6,928 persons for violation of lockdown and seized 3,862 vehicles on Friday. (File/ Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Three more Tablighi Jamaat workers were traced in Bhavnagar on Friday, among whom one tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of workers in the state who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event in New Delhi to 130.

According to police, the three workers identified in Bhavnagar were tested and put under quarantine.

Till now, 14 Tablighi Jamaat workers in Gujarat have tested positive among whom two have died.

Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said at a press conference in Gandhinagar on Friday that the police have also identified 1,095 persons who belong to Sura faction of the Tablighi Jamaat but had not attended the Markaz event earlier this March.

“The Nizamuddin Markaz event was attended by two factions — Saad and Imarti — while the third faction Sura did not. There are a total of 84 Sura Jamaat groups (25 originally from Karnataka and 19 from Tamil Nadu) present in Gujarat till now, in which a total of 1,095 workers are there. We have started the process of medical check-up and quarantine of all the 1,095 persons. Out of them, four persons, who are natives of Tamil Nadu, have tested positive for COVID-19 from Bharuch,” said Jha.

Meanwhile, police booked a total of 3,276 offences and detained 6,928 persons for violation of lockdown and seized 3,862 vehicles on Friday.

Jha said that the police will be using newer techniques to nab the violators to ensure a complete lockdown.

“Police are using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) software to nab the culprits and 15 offences were registered through it in the last 24 hours. Police are also using vehicles equipped with cameras to do patrolling and monitoring of roads,” said Jha.

The DGP also said that the police is taking cognizance of the rumours on social media.

“A certain video is circulating on social media where it is being said that those COVID-19 patients who don’t show any symptoms don’t need to go to a hospital. This disease is asymptomatic and a person even without any symptoms can be a carrier of this disease. Such people must be kept in isolation and should be given medical treatment,” said Jha.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia went live on social media on Friday evening and interacted with the city residents to answer their doubts and queries regarding the police action and ongoing lockdown.

