Corona Seva Yagna: Third phase kicked off, ration kits dispatched in Gujarat

Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Vijay Rupani flag off Covid support contributions towards Corona Seva Yagna initiative from the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. (Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday flagged off third phase of Corona Seva Yagna as part of which 26,100 ration kits will be distributed to ‘Corona warriors’, from the governor’s residence in Gandhinagar.

The initiative was launched late April in collaboration with Ahmedabad-based volunteer organisation Yuva Unstoppable, with an aim to distribute kits among over one lakh ‘Corona warriors’ in the state.

In the third phase flagged off Thursday, 52 trucks carrying ration kits left for distribution across several districts and specific hospitals such as VS Hospital, Shardaben Hospital in Ahmedabad. Also present at the flag-off ceremony was cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Each ration kit will be delivered to support one entire family of a ‘corona warrior’. Ahmedabad district was allocated 2,750 kits, while another 7,350 kits were sent to hospitals, Covid-19 testing and field vaccination workers, and ASHA workers in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction. One thousand kits were dispatched for distribution in hospitals in Valsad, 5,000 kits in hospitals in Dahod and 10,000 kits in hospitals in Panchmahals.

The beneficiaries have been identified in coordination with the district collectors’ offices, and government and government-aided hospitals, sources said.