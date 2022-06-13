Four cops arrested in Ahmedabad for hosting booze party at traffic police outpost

Four policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were arrested Sunday night for hosting a booze party inside a traffic police outpost (chowki) near Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad’s Navrangpura.

According to the police, an ASI and three Traffic Brigade (TRB) jawans with the Ahmedabad traffic police were arrested under the Prohibition Act at Navrangpura police station, after they were allegedly found in an inebriated state inside a traffic police booth (outpost) near the stadium around 9.30 pm.

The accused police personnel have been identified as ASI Kantibhai Somabhai (53) and TRB jawans Sonu Pal (22), Rakesh Chandubhai (21) and Dineshbhai Bhalabhai (26), all deployed with the traffic police department in Ahmedabad city. The police said two of the personnel were in uniform when they were allegedly caught drinking.

The police said a team of B Division traffic police station, led by sub-inspector R M Rathva, raided the outpost on Sunday night after a video of the booze party was shot by one of the four accused and uploaded on social media.

“After a video surfaced on social media regarding a liquor party being held at the traffic police booth, a team reached the spot and found an apple-flavoured Vodka bottle, cold drink, snacks, and glasses at the spot. There was a strong smell of liquor coming from the booth and no accused was found at the spot when we arrived. The police team then called in witnesses and waited for some time, after which the four accused police personnel arrived at the booth again in two motorcycles. They were arrested then and brought to Navrangpura police station,” said SI Rathva in his complaint.