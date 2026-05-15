Copper coins, burnt brick structures, gaming pieces & more: Phase 2 excavations sheds light on 5-8 century Vallabhipur

Vallabhipur which once held an important place as high as Nalanda in Bihar in the field of education is once again in the limelight.

The phase-2 excavations at Vallabhipur in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district have revealed substantial structural remains and archaeological materials of historical value belonging to the period between the 5th and 8th century CE, indicating the significance of Vallabhipur as an important urban and cultural centre during the Maitraka period, officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said.

The town around 40 km from Bhavnagar had Valabhi University as an important centre of Buddhist learning and a port for international trade in Saurashtra. The recent excavations, commenced in November 2025 and continued till May 2026, were carried out at three locations – Thapnath Mahadev Hill, Town locality near Darbargarh, and the continuation of trenches at the protected site near Mafat Nagar.

The excavations are being conducted with the primary objective of understanding the historical chronology, cultural sequence, and urban development of ancient Vallabhipur.

At Darbargarh, structural features comprising burnt brick walls were found while at Thapnath, structures built using melolite stone and burnt bricks were unearthed. Excavations at the protected site revealed mud-brick wall features along with burnt brick structural remains.

“During the first season of excavations, some valuable findings were made. In the second season, a wide range of antiquities have been recovered, including copper coins, seals and sealings, shell bangles, copper plates, stone beads, terracotta plaques and gaming pieces. These findings provide valuable insights into the urban character, trade activities, craftsmanship, and religious diversity of ancient Vallabhipur. As per preliminary observations, the recovered cultural material broadly appears to belong to the period between the 5th and 8th century CE, indicating the significance of Vallabhipur as an important urban and cultural centre during the Maitraka period,” an ASI official told The Indian Express.

The third season of archaeological exploration and excavation at around three newly identified sites is proposed to deepen the understanding of this historically significant settlement, the official said.

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Photo exhibition in Rajkot

To commemorate the International Museum Day 2026 on May 18, a special photo exhibition showcasing selected antiquities and significant discoveries from the Vallabhipur excavations will be organised at Watson Museum in Rajkot. “The second excavation season has been completed. The exhibition aims to present the remarkable archaeological findings unearthed from the site through a curated visual display,” ASI authorities said, adding that the discoveries at Vallabhipur continue to reaffirm its importance as one of western India’s significant historical and cultural centres, contributing immensely to the understanding of Gujarat’s ancient past.

The exhibition will offer researchers, historians, archaeology enthusiasts, students and the general public a valuable opportunity to witness and appreciate the rich cultural heritage emerging from Vallabhipur. Through photographs and documented discoveries, visitors will gain deeper insight into the archaeological significance of the excavation and the historical legacy of the region, the ASI said.

Excavations in 2 seasons

The excavations at Vallabhipur have brought to light remarkable findings, shedding light on the historical and cultural significance of the region.

Renowned in historical accounts as a great centre of learning, Vallabhipur was mentioned by the Chinese traveller Xuanzang (Hiuen Tsang), who described it as “an important seat of education and religion” during the period. The archaeological importance of Vallabhipur has attracted scholars and researchers for decades. Earlier investigations were carried out by Father Heras and later by the Maharaja Sayajirao University (M.S. University), Vadodara. Continuing this scholarly legacy, the first season of scientific excavations was undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India, Excavation Branch–V, Vadodara, under the direction of Dr Reshma Sawant at the protected site near Mafat Nagar.

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During the first season, two trenches were excavated, yielding significant ceramic assemblages and antiquities including Torpedo Jar sherds, Black and Red Ware, Black Burnished Ware,terracotta plaques, Nandi figurines, stone beads, and shell bangles. These findings point towards the rich religious and cultural traditions of Vallabhipur, reflecting influences associated with Brahmanical traditions, Buddhism, and Jainism. Encouraged by the discoveries, the second season of excavation was carried out.

The second season of excavations was undertaken by the ASI, Excavation Branch–V, Vadodara (Dr Reshma Sawant, Director) in collaboration with the Directorate of Archaeology, Government of Gujarat (Dr Siddha Shah, co-director). The team consisted of the officials of ASI and Directorate of Archaeology, Government of Gujarat and students from MS University, Deccan College and Himachal Pradesh University.