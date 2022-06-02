Cop shot at amid raid against illegal weapons in Sabarkantha village

A police constable was shot at by unidentified persons in a Sabarkantha village on Wednesday during a raid against illegal weapons, police said.

According to police, constable Amit attached with Poshina police station in Sabarkantha was shot at in his leg when a police team had reached Kalikankar village, located on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border.

A team from Poshina police station had reached Kalikankar village after information was received that a cache of illicit countrymade weapons were present in the village.

According to police, as the team reached the village for the raid, unidentified local residents allegedly shot multiple rounds from countrymade handguns after which the constable was injured, police said.

Police said two more police personnel were assaulted by the local reisidents, however they only received minor injuries.

Amit was rushed to Himmatnagar Civil Hospital after emergency medical treatment. After the attack, several teams of police including the special operations group (SOG) rushed to the spot to maintain law and order.

“One constable has been shot at during the raid and now he is out of danger. Combing operation is still going on and no detentions or arrests have been made yet. Further investigation is on in the case,” said Vishal Kumar Vaghela, superintendent of police, Sabarkantha.

Vaghela added that an FIR will be lodged in connection with the incident soon.