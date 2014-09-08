Cop jumps into Sabarmati river with 4-yr-old child, die

A traffic policeman allegedly jumped into the Sabarmati river with his four-year-old daughter early on Sunday as he couldn’t cope with the loss of his wife who had also committed suicide three months ago.

The man, identified as Sanjay Jayantilal Chauhan was posted as traffic police at the Income Tax Circle in Ahmedabad while his daughter Ishika (4) had barely started her preschool at Maninagar.

Both the bodies were found floating in the river, near the Sunday flea market. Later, the fire and emergency officials fished the bodies out. Sanjay, a resident of ‘F’ colony in Shah-e-Alam brought his daughter to Ellisbridge and after spending some time, jumped into the river with her. The Ellisbridge police said that Sanjay had lot of family issues. Investigating Officer, sub-inspector M M Puwar said, “Sanjay’s wife Manisha had committed suicide three months ago allegedly due to domestic problems. Her suicide had disturbed Sanjay totally.” The police have registered a case of accidental death and begun further probe.

