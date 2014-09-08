Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Cop jumps into Sabarmati river with 4-yr-old child, die

The man, identified as Sanjay Jayantilal Chauhan was posted as traffic police at the Income Tax Circle in Ahmedabad.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: September 8, 2014 9:38:41 am
Related News

A traffic policeman allegedly jumped into the Sabarmati river with his four-year-old daughter early on Sunday as he couldn’t cope with the loss of his wife who had also committed suicide three months ago.

The man, identified as Sanjay Jayantilal Chauhan was posted as traffic police at the Income Tax Circle in Ahmedabad while his daughter Ishika (4) had barely started her preschool at Maninagar.

Both the bodies were found floating in the river, near the Sunday flea market. Later, the fire and emergency officials fished the bodies out. Sanjay, a resident of ‘F’ colony in Shah-e-Alam brought his daughter to Ellisbridge and after spending some time, jumped into the river with her. The Ellisbridge police said that Sanjay had lot of family issues. Investigating Officer, sub-inspector M M Puwar said, “Sanjay’s wife Manisha had committed suicide three months ago allegedly due to domestic problems. Her suicide had disturbed Sanjay totally.”  The police have registered a case of accidental death and begun further probe.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now