Cop ‘drunk on duty’ at PM’s brother’s home gets 1-year jail term

A MAGISTERIAL court in Ahmedabad has convicted and sentenced a police constable, who was found drunk while on security duty at the residence of Somabhai Modi, elder brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2016, under the provisions of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

The court sentenced Lakshmansinh Parmar to one year’s simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 1,000. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Ahmedabad Rural) P K Pandya issued a judgment in this regard on January 21.

The case dates back to November, 2016, when Parmar was posted on security duty at the residence of Somabhai at Someshwar Park in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad. The complainant in the case, R S Tomar, was then police inspector at Police Headquarters in Shahibaug area.