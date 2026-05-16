Convoy shrunk, no reception at airport: Amit Shah underlines austerity measures

This is Shah's first visit to Gujarat after the BJP's victory in West Bengal and Assam.

UNION HOME and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who began a two-day visit to the state on Saturday, ensured that the austerity measures Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested were followed even in meetings reviewing project progress in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which he represents. This included shrinking his convoy, deterring any reception at the airport upon arrival and having only officials from the “specific departments concerned” in the meetings.

This is Shah’s first visit to Gujarat after the BJP’s victory in West Bengal and Assam.

On Friday, the Gujarat government also announced energy-conserving guidelines. These included returning extra cars to the government pool, urging officials to prefer public transport, holding online meetings, drafting a policy to procure indigenous products for government offices, setting a six-month target to switch all government canteens from LPG to piped gas, and prioritising electric vehicles.