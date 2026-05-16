Convoy shrunk, no reception at airport: Amit Shah underlines austerity measures

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UNION HOME and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who began a two-day visit to the state on Saturday, ensured that the austerity measures Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested were followed even in meetings reviewing project progress in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which he represents. This included shrinking his convoy, deterring any reception at the airport upon arrival and having only officials from the “specific departments concerned” in the meetings.
This is Shah’s first visit to Gujarat after the BJP’s victory in West Bengal and Assam.
On Friday, the Gujarat government also announced energy-conserving guidelines. These included returning extra cars to the government pool, urging officials to prefer public transport, holding online meetings, drafting a policy to procure indigenous products for government offices, setting a six-month target to switch all government canteens from LPG to piped gas, and prioritising electric vehicles.
Shah, whose security detail usually has a convoy of 10-12 vehicles, was down to four on Saturday, sources told this newspaper. The sources said he had also issued strict instructions that no one should receive him at the airport or during his send-off when he departs after the Gujarat visit.
Aiming at making Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency which Shah represents, a “green lok sabha”, Shah set a target of planting more than one crore trees in the area in the ongoing financial year, directing officials to identify residential areas, industrial clusters, medians, entry points and more aiming for a “64 per cent” higher plantation in his constituency than last year which adds up to Rs 1.03 crore trees, said a government statement.
Shah expressed confidence that these measures would help “provide the future generations clean air, water and a green environment.”
Sources said he decided that the meeting venue would be the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s South West Zonal office in Jodhpur area, “to make it convenient for officials from Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad to participate,” according to an official in the know.
This is not the first time the Union Minister was holding a meeting here, said the source.
Specific targets were assigned to various government departments. For example, the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ahmedabad, was given a target of planting 38.79 lakh trees, the DCF, Gandhinagar, received a target of 12.47 lakh trees; the AMC will plant 25 lakh trees; and the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation will plant 5.42 lakh trees.
Beautifying the entry points – 18 in Gandhinagar and 7 in Ahmedabad districts, by planting exotic flowering plants on land acquired from the respective panchayats and revenue department.
The plans discussed included the Forest Department distributing one free sapling per family, identifying residential societies where more than 50 trees could be planted and encouraging public partnerships in this drive.
Shah also sought updates on the project to modernise the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway, and the conservation and interlinking of lakes in his constituency.
Gandhinagar which aims to be the “country’s model lok sabha constituency” increased its green cover by 11.25 per cent (2,729 hectares) during his first term (2019–2024), according to the statement.
Apart from municipal corporation officials, the meeting included officials from the forest department, irrigation, roads and building department, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Health and Family Welfare Minister Praful Pansheriya.
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