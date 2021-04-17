Convert our office spaces into Covid shelters: Gujarat Congress to state govt

The Gujarat Congress on Friday offered their office spaces in Ahmedabad and Surat to be used as Covid care centres and also announced a helpline number 9099902255 that needy people can contact for any help or assistance in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

In a press conference in Paldi of Ahmedabad, Amit Chavda, interim president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), said, “To curb Covid infections in Gujarat, the Congress is ready to give its office spaces and premises of leaders in each taluka, city and district of Gujarat to make Covid shelters in them. The state government can provide medical, paramedical and other arrangements at the centres. Since the situation in Ahmedabad and Surat is grim, we are starting from our office spaces in these two cities. At least 50 patients can be kept at the conference hall in Rajiv Gandhi bhawan of Ahmedabad. Congress has also released a helpline number 909902255 to provide help and guidance to any needy people. Moreover, we are also ready to make booths in each district of Gujarat to conduct rapid antigen tests of people to immediately stop the chain of infection. “