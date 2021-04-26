Convert Mahatma Mandir into Covid facility: Congress to Gujarat CM

A Covid patient with Oxygen support waiting in an ambulance outside a hospital in Gujarat. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

THE GUJARAT Congress on Sunday wrote to the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani seeking the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar be converted into a covid care facility as it has ready-to-use infrastructure for medical care.

In a letter to the CM, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar said, “Amid the ongoing crisis of coronavirus in the country, patients across the state are finding it difficult to procure beds and other facilities in hospitals. It has been heartening to know that a Covid Care Centre has been made at university convention hall. We have also come to know that the government intends to make another covid care centre at the open space at Gandhinagar Helipad Dome area. However, instead of building the entire infrastructure from start, we request the state government to use the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar since its fully centralized, air-conditioned with all amenities and its three halls can be combined to keep over 1,000 patients.”

The Congress leader said it would be more time- and cost-effective to convert the Mahatma Mandir convention centre than to build a giant facility in the open.