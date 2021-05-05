Contractual medical officers in Surat threaten to go on strike

Around 80 contractual medical officers with the Surat Municipal Corporation threatened to go on an infinite strike from Thursday if their monthly salaries are not increased.

The move comes a day after intern doctors of the SMIMER hospital in Surat went on strike May 4 over accommodation facilities – the strike, however, ended in 24 hours.

The medical officers, who have MBBS degrees and have been working on a three-month contract under the civic body since March at the SMIMER hospital, Dhanvantri Raths, Samras Covid Centre and Covid Care Centre, are being paid a monthly salary of Rs 60,000.

However, recently, the state government had recruited MBBS doctors as medical officers under contract in government hospitals for a monthly salary of Rs 1.25 lakh.

The contractual medial officers, in a memorandum submitted before the SMC, said that they demand the same salary as that of the MBBS doctors as the “nature of their duties is same.”

A contractual doctor, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have mentioned in the memorandum that if our payments are not hiked, we will go on an indefinite strike from Thursday.”

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “These doctors had signed contract with the SMC and we are trying to resolve the issue. If they don’t agree, we will cancel their contracts.”

Meanwhile, the intern doctors of SMIMER hospital ended their strike on Wednesday after the authorities sent them a notice warning of action under National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act if they do not return to work.

The intern doctors had demanded better accommodation facilities and food.

An intern doctor, on condition anonymity, said, “We have called off the strike today, as we don’t want to fall into legal problems. The intern doctors in Ahmedabad and other cities in Gujarat working in Covid hospital are given better accommodation and facilities, but here we are not given proper food and even our hostel rooms do not have air conditioners.”