Contractor booked after worker falls to death

"The victim fell on his head and was rushed to VS Hospital wherein he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. The victim's kin has alleged that he was not provided any safety equipment or rope to do repair work on the second floor balcony. Taking cognizance we have booked the contractor Yogesh Dhruv under IPC 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder," said a police officer at Ellisbridge Police station.

Two days after a 45-year-old construction worker fell to his death while repairing the balcony of a building in the Ellisbridge area of Ahmedabad, the police have booked the contractor for culpable homicide.

According to the police, the victim Pravin Somaiyya, a resident of old Vadaj in Ahmedabad, was hired for repairing the balcony at the second floor of a residential building in Niyojnagar society in Ellisbridge on Monday when around 5 pm, he fell from the second floor.

“The victim fell on his head and was rushed to VS Hospital wherein he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. The victim’s kin has alleged that he was not provided any safety equipment or rope to do repair work on the second floor balcony. Taking cognizance we have booked the contractor Yogesh Dhruv under IPC 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” said a police officer at Ellisbridge Police station.