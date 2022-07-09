Contract killer ‘hired by woman to kill husband’ held

Days after a 43-year-old man was mowed to death by a speeding pick-up truck in a staged accident, Mohammad Yasin Ansari, the driver who was allegedly hired by the victim’s wife for contract killing, was arrested Thursday.

Shailesh Prajapati, a resident of Galaxy Coral Society in Vastral, was killed in a road accident not far from his house on June 24 around 6 am when a speeding pick-up truck hit him while he was on his morning walk. The case was transferred to Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) days later after CCTV footage emerged showing the vehicle striking the victim on the roadside.

On July 4, the Ahmedabad DCB arrested the deceased victim’s wife Sharda Prajapati alias Swati (40) and her friend Nitin Prajapati (46) for allegedly contract killing. According to the police, Sharda paid Rs 10 lakh to Yasin and provided him photographs of her husband and the schedule of his morning walk to stage the accident. Police said Sharda was in a relationship with Nitin and the duo wanted to remove Shailesh “from their lives”.

On Friday, the Ahmedabad DCB arrested Mohammad Yasin Ansari alias Kanio, a Gomtipur resident, for allegedly killing Shailesh at Sharda’s behest. “Based on specific information, we arrested Yasin Thursday night near Gomtipur graveyard. He told us that around two-and-a-half months ago, he was contacted by Nitin at the behest of Sharda,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

“Nitin told him that he has a girlfriend and he wanted to remove an obstacle from his life. He then gave details of Shailesh Prajapati and asked him to kill him through a staged accident. The accused Yasin was paid Rs 10 lakh in advance and he then procured his friend’s pick-up truck for the purpose. He called two of his friends Rahil and Akram, and the trio together mowed the victim on June 24 morning near RAF camp in Vastral,” the official added.