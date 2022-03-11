Contention over water body resolved, PMAY scheme to take off in Vadodara after 5 years

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Thursday paved the way for the construction of Sahkar Nagar Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme at Tandalja in the city, the work for which was stalled in 2017 during demolition work.

The contention was regarding a 4,200 sq metre land to be reserved for a notified water body on the plot that measures 48,258 sq metres. The VMC on Thursday announced that the civic body would allot alternate land measuring 2602 sq metres to the construction company M/s Cube Constructions in the plot adjoining Sahkar Nagar.

A release from the office of Mayor Keyur Rokadia said that the civic body removed the roadblock facing the project by deciding to allot three plots adjoining Sahkar Nagar to the developer, who had objected to reserving a portion for the water body.

The release said, “As per the Gujarat High court order, a portion of 4200 sq m has to be left open in order to develop it into a lake as well as a nine-metre peripheral area. In order to honour the original tender bid, it has been decided to allot three open plots adjoining Sahkar Nagar to the builder measuring a total of 2,602 sq metres to make up for the loss from the original land parcel of 44,304.76 sq metres… The project will be completed within 18 months and the VMC will receive a premium of 15.61 crore. The proposal for this will be moved before the Standing Committee and the General Board.”