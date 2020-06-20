Contempt petition against govt officials for non-allotment of land for HC employees

In July 2018, a division bench had directed the representatives of the applicant societies to approach the collector of Gandhinagar district and the housing commissioner of the Gujarat Housing Board to make necessary representations. In July 2018, a division bench had directed the representatives of the applicant societies to approach the collector of Gandhinagar district and the housing commissioner of the Gujarat Housing Board to make necessary representations.

A petition of contempt of court has been moved at the Gujarat High Court (HC) against several government officers including Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, for non-compliance with an earlier court judgment of 2018 pertaining to land allotment and the construction of buildings for court staffers.

In 2018, the promoters of three cooperative societies moved a petition and sought the court’s direction to provide land for housing purposes and the construction of residential flats for officers and employees of the Gujarat HC and the office of the HC government pleader. Two land parcels in Gandhinagar – one at Zundal and another at Adalaj – were also identified for the same.

In July 2018, a division bench had directed the representatives of the applicant societies to approach the collector of Gandhinagar district and the housing commissioner of the Gujarat Housing Board to make necessary representations. The court had also directed that upon the receipt of such representations, the concerned authorities shall take necessary steps “immediately without any delay for allotment of land and to take up construction on the land in question.”

However, in the fresh petition of contempt of court filed nearly two years later, the cooperative societies have submitted that despite the petitioners following due process on their part, there has been little to no progress with regard to the allotment of land and the construction of high-rise buildings for officers and employees of the HC, including class four employees.

On June 19, the court instructed Gandhinagar Collector Kuldeep Arya to file an affidavit by June 30, vetted by Mukim, detailing the chronology of events that have taken place since the 2018 court judgment was passed. The matter is expected to be taken up for further hearing on July 6.

