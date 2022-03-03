Contempt case against lawyer dropped after he apologises

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court Wednesday decided to close the contempt case against an advocate for making allegations against then sitting HC judge and now (retd) Justice Hasha Devani in a 2014 suo motu case.

The HC decided to put a “quietus” to the contempt proceedings initiated by accepting advocate Avnish Pandya’s unconditional apology and genuine expression of remorse.

Pandya, submitted before the court that he was withdrawing from active service as a lawyer and plans to do “good for the Hindu society” by joining a Hindu rights group named ‘Maa Chamunda Sena’.

The case pertains to two letters — in November and December 2014 — the advocate had written to the Gujarat HC Pandya casting aspersions on the now-retired Justice Devani questioning if she had leaked a case to the media with a view to defame Pandya and others.

The HC registry had deemed the letters “not only derogatory, but tantamounting to “criminal contempt” under Section 2(c) of the Contempts of Courts Act”.

On Wednesday, Pandya, through his counsel, senior advocate Yatin Oza, submitted before the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri that he has now tendered an unconditional apology, was remorseful of his actions and was ready to withdraw the allegations.

The court accepted Pandya’s unconditional apology noting that “prima facie, it does not disclose to be farce” and appears to be “genuine, honest and with remorse.”

The bench, however, warned the advocate against repeating such acts again. Pandya responded that he is “leaving the profession” and wants to adopt a “spiritual” route.

The court’s order also mentioned that it had requested senior counsel Yatin Oza to convince Pandya to take the path of “wisdom” and close the case. Oza succeeded in convincing the accused to “tender an unconditional apology and to withdraw all allegations made” in 2014 and accordingly, Pandya filed two affidavits Wednesday.

“In the first affidavit, he has not only expressed remorse for having written the said letters but has also clearly stated that he ought not have written them, and for writing them, he has tendered unconditional and unqualified apology… In the second affidavit, the accused contemnor has unconditionally withdrawn the (two) letters,” the bench observed.

The court also took into account that the advocate who has an experience of 39 years and practises in Surat as well as before the Gujarat HC, has, till date had no history of any similar incident.

“The fountain of justice requires to be respected by all the stakeholders, including the officers of the court and are expected to act and discharge their duties by maintaining the dignity and decorum of the court. Any infraction thereof or such acts being perpetrated which would lower the dignity of the court would not be eschewed. Or in other words, it requires to be dealt with iron hands,” the bench noted.