Ahmedabad: Containment zones, quarantine slows down vaccine drive

Sixty six-year-old Champaben Mistry and her husband Govindbhai, 71, residents of South Bopal area in Ahmedabad took their first Covid-19 vaccination dose on March 16 and were waiting for their second dose when they along with their 38-year-old son tested Covid-19 positive on April 13. “We wanted to complete the two doses of vaccination, but now since we have been tested positive, we have been advised not to take at least for a month,” Champaben said.

With nearly 8,200 houses with an estimated population of over 32000 under containment zones along with family members, relatives and contacts of over 10,657 active cases in Ahmedabad city under quarantine, many residents are unable to get inoculated as they are confined to their houses, which has led to slow vaccination during the tika utsav.

With rising number of Covid-19 cases leading to larger areas being declared as micro containment zones, the health authorities are facing a tough time achieving their vaccination targets.

“With the help of our database since last week, we have been calling citizens, reminding them to take the vaccination and checking if anyone else in their family is yet to take the jab. In several cases, we get the response that their area or locality is under micro containment and they cannot come out for the vaccination,” one of the medical staff at the Urban Health Centre from the North West zone said on condition of anonymity.

Another UHC in the South zone, the one with the second highest micro-containment zones — 1045 houses with a population of over 4,250 –revealed similar experiences. “Also, there are cases where the residents tell us that they are under quarantine as some of their family member or contacts have tested positive,” one a health staff at the UHC said.

The obstacle is reflected in the number of vaccination numbers achieved so far in April — over 33,100 on April 1 to only 18661 on April 12. As per the data accessed, in Ahmedabad, as on Tuesday morning, over 7,92,700 vaccinations have been undertaken. However, among these, 6,77,000 received the first dose, which accounts for over 85 per cent.