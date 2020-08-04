Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Art collector keeps notes of serial numbers matching with key dates

Tejpal Ramanlal and one of the currency notes. (Express photo) Tejpal Ramanlal and one of the currency notes. (Express photo)

An art and currency collector from Ahmedabad, Tejpal Ramanlal, is treasuring four old currency notes whose serial numbers match with two key dates related to construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya — November 9, 2019 and August 5, 2020.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held on August 5, following a judgment by the Supreme Court on November 19 last year.

The four currency notes are of the serial numbers 050820 and 091119. Tejpal, 57, is also hoping to see them in the museum that is expected to be built on Ramayana in Ayodhya. Tejpal says he is fond of collecting old currency notes of various denominations that match with different dates of birth.

“As part of my effort to collect bundles of various old currency notes of different denominations, I have got four bundles of currency notes of Re 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 that coincide with the two dates. I have got it by chance, but I consider myself lucky to have it. These four currency notes are not merely a static object for me, but it has precious sentimental value. It is my connection to the Ram element in me. It is a little paltry thing, but my own,” says Tejpal, a native of Vadodara who has settled in Ahmedabad.

Tejpal says that while he has got the four currency notes by chance, he is now planning to make conscious efforts to collect currency notes of other denominations whose serial numbers coincided with the two dates.

“I collect old currency notes with heritage value so that the young generation can understand the archival value and importance of preservation of old things. I am a nationalist and I feel that the two dates will be historic for our country 500 years down the line,” says Tejpal.

He added that he was hopeful of donating the four notes to the upcoming museum on Ramayana in Ayodhya.

