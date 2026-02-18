Construction debris to be collected from doorstep at nominal charges: Ahmedabad civic body

Strict penalties for dumping building debris on roads or other public spots: Officials

By: Express News Service
3 min readAhmedabadFeb 18, 2026 06:40 AM IST
amc, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Construction debris to be collected from doorstep, Construction debris to be collected, Construction debris. Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsThe Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens not to dump building debris on roads and to actively participate in keeping the city clean.
Make us preferred source on Google

SOIL, RUBBLE and building debris generated during repair, renovation, maintenance or new construction activities in residential or commercial units in Ahmedabad will now be disposed of in a proper manner.

The Solid Waste Management Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday introduced a system under which construction debris will be collected from the doorsteps with a single call. Citizens can avail of waste collection services by making a phone call to the zonal control room of their respective area.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) appealed to citizens undertaking repair, renovation, maintenance or new construction activities not to dispose of soil, rubble or building debris on public roads, public places or any other unauthorised locations.

The AMC’s Solid Waste Management team has made arrangements to collect building material and construction waste directly from citizens’ premises at nominal charges and transport it to appropriate disposal sites. To avail of this service, citizens can contact their respective zonal numbers between 8 am and 6 pm.

They can also dispose of such waste at any of the 25 designated plots/locations identified across the city’s seven zones — East, West, North, South, Central, North-West and South-West — at their own expense. No charges will be levied by the civic body for disposal at these designated sites.

If debris is not cleared from residential or locations of complaints within the stipulated time frame, prescribed charges and penalties will be recovered from the concerned individual. Dumping construction and demolition waste on public roads, open plots or at locations other than those designated by AMC will attract strict action, including seizure of vehicles. For effective implementation of this mission, the AMC has formed a dedicated cleanliness squad that will conduct continuous inspections across all seven zones. Strict penalties will be imposed on those found illegally dumping debris on roads or public spaces, AMC authorities said.

To ensure scientific and safe management of construction and demolition waste, modern collection centres have also been established. These centres are equipped with a mist system that sprays fine water droplets to prevent dust particles from dispersing into the atmosphere. This measure will help reduce air pollution and contribute to maintaining improved air quality in the city.

Story continues below this ad

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens not to dump building debris on roads and to actively participate in keeping the city clean.

CALL THE CONTROL ROOM

Central Zone 6357516301

North Zone 6357516302

South Zone 6357516303

East Zone 6357516304

West Zone 6357516305

North-West Zone 6357516306

South-West Zone 6357516307

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, India France ties, India France relations, India France bilateral ties, AI Impact summit, India France strategic partnership, Indian express news, current affairs
India and France upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement