Construction debris to be collected from doorstep at nominal charges: Ahmedabad civic body

SOIL, RUBBLE and building debris generated during repair, renovation, maintenance or new construction activities in residential or commercial units in Ahmedabad will now be disposed of in a proper manner.

The Solid Waste Management Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday introduced a system under which construction debris will be collected from the doorsteps with a single call. Citizens can avail of waste collection services by making a phone call to the zonal control room of their respective area.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) appealed to citizens undertaking repair, renovation, maintenance or new construction activities not to dispose of soil, rubble or building debris on public roads, public places or any other unauthorised locations.