Constitutional validity of SOU Act challenged

The Samast Adivasi Samaj along with 10 other individuals have moved a public interest litigation before the Gujarat High Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Act, 2019.
The plea is primarily on the ground that “in the name of tourism, what is essentially being carried out is town planning”, as under Article 243ZC of the Constitution of India, it is “not permissible for a state to enact any law which establishes urban local body in any of the scheduled area”.
A bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri on Thursday heard the plea when Aaditya Bhatt, advocate appearing on behalf of the petitioners, submitted that the Statue of Unity is located in a scheduled area.
Submitting that Panchayat Extension to the Scheduled Areas Act and Municipalities Extension of Scheduled Areas were enacted to take care of such scheduled areas, Bhatt pointed out that the constitution of SoU Tourism Authority comprises of nominated members and not elected members, in violation of the Constitution of India, PESA and Land Acquisition Act. The petitioners are seeking quashing and setting aside of the Act.
The bench instructed the government’s counsel to take instruction and posted the matter for further hearing for August 23.
