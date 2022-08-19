scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Constitutional validity of SOU Act challenged

A bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri on Thursday heard the plea when Aaditya Bhatt, advocate appearing on behalf of the petitioners, submitted that the Statue of Unity is located in a scheduled area.

Samast Adivasi Samaj, Gujarat High Court, Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Act, Constitutional validity of SOU Act challenged, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe bench instructed the government’s counsel to take instruction and posted the matter for further hearing for August 23.

The Samast Adivasi Samaj along with 10 other individuals have moved a public interest litigation before the Gujarat High Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Act, 2019.

The plea is primarily on the ground that “in the name of tourism, what is essentially being carried out is town planning”, as under Article 243ZC of the Constitution of India, it is “not permissible for a state to enact any law which establishes urban local body in any of the scheduled area”.

A bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri on Thursday heard the plea when Aaditya Bhatt, advocate appearing on behalf of the petitioners, submitted that the Statue of Unity is located in a scheduled area.

Submitting that Panchayat Extension to the Scheduled Areas Act and Municipalities Extension of Scheduled Areas were enacted to take care of such scheduled areas, Bhatt pointed out that the constitution of SoU Tourism Authority comprises of nominated members and not elected members, in violation of the Constitution of India, PESA and Land Acquisition Act. The petitioners are seeking quashing and setting aside of the Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
More from Ahmedabad

The bench instructed the government’s counsel to take instruction and posted the matter for further hearing for August 23.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 12:03:57 am
Next Story

DU Executive Council nod to four-year UG programme’s first sem syllabi

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a 'frustrated actor', says he should 'focus on his acting' before 'threatening' audience

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy
Opinion

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger
Explained

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement